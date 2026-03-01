Filipce makes bizarre statement linking the Iran war to Macedonian domestic politics

SDSM leader Venko Filipce today issued a bizarre statement connecting the war in the Middle East to domestic politics. In his statement, Filipce welcomed the US attacks on Iran, as did the Government, as well as the previous intervention in Venezuela, but then included the following statement.

The United States, as our strategic partner, should know that in our country there is a Government with many similar characteristics to the authoritarian regimes they are dealing with, Filipce said.

The statement was seen as Filipce’s plea to the US to stage an intervention in Macedonia.

Who is Filipce talking to when he claims that Macedonia is as bad as Iran. If that is the case, SDS were recently in power for seven years, nine if we count the technical Government. Does that mean that Zaev is our ayatollah and Filipce is his preacher?, VMRO-DPMNE responded in a statement following Filipce’s shocking claim.