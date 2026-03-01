The Zaevs are on a safari in Kenya

While the Zaev family is allegedly investing heavily in Dubai, the city that is currently under Iranian rocket fire, his wife and daughter posted Instagram photos informing the public that they are on a safari in Kenya.

Is this for real, Aleksandra Zaeva posted on her Instagram, where she often shared photos from Dubai as well, as she and her mother are vacationing in Kenya.

The Zaev’s are in the news back home over the series of raids on marijuana producing plants, that were licenses during Zoran Zaev’s regime. The former Prime Minister denied any connection with the companies.