 Skip to main content
02.03.2026
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 2 March 2026

The Zaevs are on a safari in Kenya

Macedonia

01.03.2026

While the Zaev family is allegedly investing heavily in Dubai, the city that is currently under Iranian rocket fire, his wife and daughter posted Instagram photos informing the public that they are on a safari in Kenya.

Is this for real, Aleksandra Zaeva posted on her Instagram, where she often shared photos from Dubai as well, as she and her mother are vacationing in Kenya.

The Zaev’s are in the news back home over the series of raids on marijuana producing plants, that were licenses during Zoran Zaev’s regime. The former Prime Minister denied any connection with the companies.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 01.03.2026
Our country is stable, President Siljanovska says after a meeting of the national security council
Macedonia  | 28.02.2026
Mucunski issues statement of support for US and Israel
World  | 28.02.2026
War: US and Israel attack Iran