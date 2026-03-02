Prime Minister Mickoski expressed his support to UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke today with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to express his support amid the escalating war in the region. Prime Minister Mickoski condemned the attacks on the UAE and its civilian population, and said they constitute a rude violation of international law and serious threat for the regional and global stability.

Macedonia, as a member state of NATO and strategic partner of the US, remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. In times of growing uncertainty, we need responsibility, coordination with our allies and a clear determination to prevent further escalation, said Prime Minister Mickoski in his conversation with President Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister also said that there is need for more care and coordination about the safety of the Macedonian citizens caught up in the region.