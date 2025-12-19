Nikoloski and Misajlovski attend defense and security meetings in Budapest

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and Defense Minister Vladimir Misajlovski are in Budapest for meetings with Hungarian officials. Nikoloski and Misajlovski met with the chief national security adviser Marcel Biro and with Mate Loga, adviser in the Ministry of National Economy.

The visit is focused toward strengthening our cooperation in the areas of defense, security and th economic exchange, the Government informed. Other officials who attended the meetings include Chief of Staff general Sasko Lafciski and Elizabeta Cuposka Ristova, state secretary in the Defense Ministry, who met with their counterparts.