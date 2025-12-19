Two new investments, from Germany and Turkey, will open 1,000 jobs

Two companies, from Germany and Turkey, have recently confirmed their investment plans in Macedonia, and will open a total of 1,000 new jobs, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The Prime Minister did not disclose the names of the companies, but said that they are in high tech industries, and will invest a total of 80 million EUR.

By the end of the year I expect at least three more investments, that will round up this cycle. We intend to keep working with this pace next year as well. WE will support domestic companies, which is our priority, but of course, work with companies from abroad who are welcome here. We are diversifying, we are not only working with car manufacturers, but with other types of investments as well, Mickoski said.