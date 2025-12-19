 Skip to main content
20.12.2025
Mass arrests over a corruption scandal in the Skopje heating company

19.12.2025

Eleven officials from the Skopje heating utility that is part of the ELEM/ESM company have been arrested earlier this week on corruption charges. Arrests were made across the country, in Skopje, Kumanovo, Negotino, Veles and other cities.

A total of 33 persons are charged in the massive scandal worth almost 8 million EUR. The group rigged a procurement contract for devices used in the heating substations. A company from Kumanovo was arranged to submit an incomplete and higher bid, opening the way for a company from Skopje to win the contract. A number of defendants are also charged with money laundering of two million EUR.

