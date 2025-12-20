Orban: peace now is the only way to make Ukraine stronger

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he hopes for a strong Ukraine, and that the best way to achieve that is to end the war as soon as possible. Orban’s comments come after he successfully led the resistance in the EU to block the plan to give Ukraine over 200 billion EUR frozen from Russia’s international accounts. EU countries – save for Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia, will borrow Ukraine 90 billion EUR instead.

90 billion EUR will not change reality. Throwing money at this conflict will not turn things around. The longer it drags on, the weaker Ukraine’s position becomes. It’s time to negotiate, it’s time for peace. Make no mistake: Ukraine’s collapse would be a disaster for Hungary. Stability next door matters. Hungary supplies 44% of Ukraine’s electricity and 58% of its gas. Meanwhile, the war weakens Ukraine day by day. Peace is the only thing that can strengthen it. Anyone who truly stands with Ukraine must want peace, and must want it now, Prime Minister Orban said.