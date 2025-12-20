 Skip to main content
21.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 21 December 2025

New abuses worth over three million EUR found in the State Lottery

Macedonia

20.12.2025

The audit conducted in the State Lottery shows that officials appointed by DUI and SDSM made numerous abuses that cost the country dearly, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement. The report was published yesterday, adding to the troubles of escaped DUI officials Artan Grubi and Perparim Bajrami, who are charged over previously established abuses in the Lottery.

The audit report finds incomplete documentation in the spending of over half a million EUR, and two million EUR in spending is seen as “illogical and unrealistic”. Over 200,000 EUR were paid as advances for “small lottery wins” to business partners of the Lottery.

Bajrami and Grubi did whatever they wanted in the State Lottery. There is evidence of brutal abuses and failures of the institution. They left incomplete documents for 180 million denars in spending, or three million EUR. Criminals must be held responsible, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 20.12.2025
Ahmeti re-elected as DUI leader, issues a new list of nationalist demands
World  | 20.12.2025
Orban: peace now is the only way to make Ukraine stronger
Macedonia  | 19.12.2025
Nikoloski and Misajlovski attend defense and security meetings in Budapest