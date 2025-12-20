Ahmeti re-elected as DUI leader, issues a new list of nationalist demands

The DUI party today re-elected Ali Ahmeti as its leader, and Arber Ademi was named Secretary General of the party. DUI party delegates, who gathered for a Congress today also elected former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani as one of the vice presidents of the party, despite his defeat in the mayoral elections in Cair, which sealed DUI’s fate and resigned the party to remain in the opposition.

In his remarks, Ahmeti added to the list of nationalist demands he has been putting together after his party was left out of the Government. His new demands are that future governments are elected with dual majority in Parliament – requiring a majority of the votes of ethnic Albanian representatives. Ahmeti also demands that the Constitutional Court makes its decisions with a majority of the justices who belong to ethnic minority groups.

Additionally, from its weakened position, DUI will advocate that municipalities get fiscal autonomy and greater share of the tax receipts compared to the central government. All this, Ahmeti is presenting as a push to “strengthen the unitary character of the country”.