Poll: VMRO is by far the most popular party in Macedonia, Mickoski dominates other party leaders

A poll conducted by IPIS shows that VMRO-DPMNE easily dominates the political scene, while its leader, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, is by far the most popular politician in Macedonia.

The poll shows that VMRO has the support of 26 percent of voters, far ahead of its closest opponent SDSM which ranks at 9.6 percent. Mickoski has the support of 27.3 percent of the polled citizens, ahead of Ali Ahmeti with 9 percent, who is also far above SDSM leader Venko Filipce at 5.1 percent. Filipce is ranked almost even with Levica party leader Dimitar Apasiev, while Maksim Dimitrievski from ZNAM is at 3.8 percent. In the Albanian camp, Ahmeti’s closest rival is Izet Mexhiti, who outmanoeuvred Ahmeti in the local elections, and polls at 3.5 percent. Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami is at 2.8 percent and Afrim Gashi – at 2.3 percent.

On the party scene, SDSM is barely ahead of of DUI who got the support of 8.9 percent of voters, followed by its chief rival VLEN with 8.2 percent. Levica is ranked at 5.9 percent and ZNAM at 3.9 percent.

Of the 1,114 polled citizens, 26.1 percent said that they have a fully positive view of the work of the Government, and additional 26.5 percent have a “partially positive view”. On the opposite side, 17.9 percent have a “partially negative view” and 23.4 percent said that they have a fully negative view of the work of the Government.

A large majority of 69.3 percent of the polled citizens support the Safe City system that is automatically registering traffic violations. Fully opposed to the system are 7.5 percent of the citizens, while 12.6 and 5.2 percent were somewhat supportive, and somewhat opposed to it.