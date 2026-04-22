Nikoloski: Austria is our strong supporter

Austria is Macedonia’s strong trade and economic partner, and supporter of our country through the excellent bilateral cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who attended today the meeting in Vienna between Prime Minister Mickoski and Chancellor Stocker.

Nikoloski said that he discussed the construction of the planned high-speed railroad line along Corridor 10, that will connect central Europe, including Austria, to the ports in Greece, as well as the developments on Corridor 8 and the on-going investment cycle in Macedonia.