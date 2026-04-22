VMRO: SDSM is meeting with Serbian opposition politicians, focuses its activities on the neighboring country

SDSM Secretary General Aleksandar Sasa Dimitrijevic is coordinating with politicians expelled from the Serbian Socialist Party to prepare its future activities and to get involved in Serbian politics, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski.

The VMRO official said that Dimitrijevic organized a meeting in Skopje with former high Serbian Government official from the SPS Branko Ruzic, as well as with Serbian opposition politician Jovan Ratkovic.

This trio held meetings in Skopje to prepare the future activities of this so-called opposition front in Serbia. Unfortunately, SDS puts itself in service of a different party, in a different country, while their own standing in Macedonia is pitiful, said Manasievski.

In the past several months, SDSM has focused its public communication on events in Serbia and sometimes Hungary, insisting that they somehow relate to Macedonian politics. The party has reportedly hired Serbian propagandists, who are driving it toward activist in Serbia instead of at home, in Macedonia.