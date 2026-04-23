Mickoski confirms that Arben Fetai is leaving the Government

As first step in the planned reconstruction of the Government, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today confirmed that Arben Fetai will no longer hold the position of Minister for good governance.

In a TV interview, Mickoski said that Fetai no longer sees himself in the Government, and will likely receive a position in Brussels, given his experience in working with EU institutions. “The country can use his contacts and knowledge in Brussels”, Mickoski said.

Regarding the wider reconstruction of the Government, Mickoski said that he is still focused on the internal reconstruction of the party, that is in the process of election of its local officials, and that changes in the Government will be announced likely in late May or early June.