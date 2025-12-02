 Skip to main content
03.12.2025
Nikoloski: traffic safety is our shared responsibility

Macedonia

02.12.2025

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski welcomed he introduction of the new traffic control system in Skopje and several other cities and key infrastructure sections, that will automatically register and eventually fine violations.

Traffic safety is a shared responsibility and our activities must be coordinated, systematic and based on modern standards. The road infrastructure that we are creating, Nikoloski said, must be safe by design in order to minimize risks and offer conditions for safe movement for all, said Nikoloski today, at the opening of the national conference on traffic safety.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Transportation Minister, said that the goal of the national plan for traffic safety is to reduce deaths by 50 percent by 2030.

Nikoloski also said that there are plans to introduce “intelligent transportation system” models along the Corridor 10 in 2026, and that a similar program is being prepared for Corridor 8.

