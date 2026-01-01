 Skip to main content
02.01.2026
Friday, 2 January 2026

No fatalities and significant drop in traffic accidents in December

Macedonia

01.01.2026

The number of traffic accidents in Skopje is down by 20 percent in December and there were no fatalities – compared to five in December of 2024, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski. The Minister said that this is the result of Safe City – a new system of traffic cameras that was put into service in December.

All motorists have contributed to this result and I thank you from my heart, Toskovski said.

After a testing period, the system should begin to issue mandatory fines in February, but it’s pending due to changes in the last. Toskovski called on all members of Parliament to support the changes, that require a two-thirds majority.

