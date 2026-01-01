New push to fill the vacant Ombudsperson position

In the coming period a discussing will begin in Parliament to elect a new Ombudsperson, said Prime Minister Mickoski today. This position requires a double majority – including a majority of ethnic minority members of Parliament.

Since the last DUI appointed ombudsperson Naser Ziberi retired, the position has been vacant, as DUI did not want to support VLEN’s candidate Faton Selami.

We will talk to different members of Parliament and groups of representatives to overcome this problem. We believe that it should be overcome, since it’s part of the EU progress report on Macedonia and if we want the country to move forward, if all of us want to see the country as a full fledged member of the European Union, then I don’t see a reason why this proposal would not be supported and the issue closed, Mickoski said.