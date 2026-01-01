Mickoski: new linear pension increase in March

Retirement incomes will go up in March again, with a flat, linear 1,000 denars increase regardless of the size of the pension.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that the latest increase will help reduce poverty levels and inequality.

The latest statistics about the poverty rate and the Gini index only further support the Government policy on linear increase of the retirement incomes. We want to reduce the poverty rate of this category of citizens and also to bring down the Gini index, and I have to say that we are on the right path in this regard, Mickoski said.