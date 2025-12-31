Mickoski: 2026 will be a year of transformation and growth

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski emphasized in his New Year’s address that the year we are leaving was a year of serious challenges, in which it was necessary to stabilize and consolidate, while he believes that the next one will be a year of movement and transformation.

The year we are leaving was not easy, it was a year of serious challenges! A year in which the state had to first get back on its feet. After a long period of instability, uncertainty and shaken institutions, it was necessary to stabilize and consolidate. That was a condition without which it was impossible to move forward, said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that the reforms that have been initiated are not cosmetic, but are deep and essential. “Such reforms take time, but they are a prerequisite for a functional state and a healthy society. We are aware that the most important thing for citizens is how it feels in everyday life”, added Mickoski.

For the next year, Prime Minister Mickoski expects the implementation of significant infrastructure projects, economic strengthening, new investments, support for the economy and opening up opportunities for work and development.

I can confidently say that 2026 will be a year of movement and a year of transformation, a year of growth, with the implementation of significant infrastructure projects, a year of economic strengthening, with new investments, support for the economy and opening up opportunities for work and development. A year of total transformation of Macedonia. A year of hope, but also of a great obligation. An obligation to deliver results. An obligation to justify the trust of the citizens. An obligation to continue on the path of reforms, development and stability. I wish you all health, peace and strength. Let us enter 2026 with the belief that hard work will pay off and that we are moving Macedonia in the right direction. Happy New Year, Prime Minister Mickoski said in his New Year’s address.