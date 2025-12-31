VMRO hints that Zaev and Filipce are spending the New Year in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

SDSM has not disclosed where their leader Venko Filipce is, after he was photographed taking a flight from Venice airport. SDSM denied claims that Filipce is in Dubai, where he has a visa typical for major investors and where his political mentor Zoran Zaev is reportedly building a massive residential development. But the party did not reveal where Filipce is.

VMRO-DPMNE today asked its political rival to inform the public whether Filipce and Zaev have travelled together to the Alpine ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Everyone watches the ski jumps in Garmisch to see who will win, only SDS are watching to see if the camera will catch their leader Zoran Zaev and his appointee Venko Filipce in the audience, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release, in which they are also asking SDSM to disclose how much Filipce invested in Dubai to receive the so-called “golden visa”.