Novo Selo: local election ballots had to be reprinted

A printing error in the ballots caused issues in the preparation of the local elections in Novo Selo, near Strumica.

The State Electoral Commission informed that they were able to correct the error and that all materials are submitted with the corrections in time for the early voting that took place today.

In other issues covered by the SEC today, complains from several citizens that they were not put in the voter registry were reviewed. Four of them were rejected and one – in Struga – was accepted.