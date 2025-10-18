 Skip to main content
18.10.2025
Skopje: one list removed from running after they nominated a deceased candidate

Macedonia

18.10.2025

One of the lists for members of the Skopje City Council was removed from running today, after it was concluded that one of the candidates is deceased.

The State Electoral Commission reviewed the list following a report and after it was confirmed that the candidate is no longer living, all SEC members voted unanimously to remove the list. Since there is no time to reprint the ballots, all votes cast in favor of this list will be cast aside.

Due to the strict rules on election day silence, we are not reporting the name of the list of candidates.

