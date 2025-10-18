 Skip to main content
19.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 19 October 2025

Prosecutors investigating the collapse of the house of writer Vlado Maleski

Culture

18.10.2025

The Struga office of state prosecutors ordered an investigation in the partial collapse of the house of late writer Vlado Maleski.

The house, in the protected zone of Struga, collapsed due to construction at the site next door. Engineering experts have been requested to inspect the case and to determine culpability.

Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov said that the house will be restored and that work on the restauration project will begin immediately, to show respect to the work of Vlado Maleski, who is the author of the lyrics to the official anthem.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 18.10.2025
Novo Selo: local election ballots had to be reprinted
Macedonia  | 17.10.2025
Two dozen municipalities will most likely elect mayors in the first round
Macedonia  | 17.10.2025
Ahmeti ends the election campaign attending a pro-UCK rally in Pristina