Prosecutors investigating the collapse of the house of writer Vlado Maleski

The Struga office of state prosecutors ordered an investigation in the partial collapse of the house of late writer Vlado Maleski.

The house, in the protected zone of Struga, collapsed due to construction at the site next door. Engineering experts have been requested to inspect the case and to determine culpability.

Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov said that the house will be restored and that work on the restauration project will begin immediately, to show respect to the work of Vlado Maleski, who is the author of the lyrics to the official anthem.