14.12.2025
Republika English
Sunday, 14 December 2025

Number of traffic accidents is down after Safe City was installed

Macedonia

14.12.2025

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that he is satisfied with the initial results of the Safe City camera system, which has been issuing warnings to citizens for several weeks now.

Motorists have significantly lowered the speed at which they are driving, and the number of accidents is on the decline. Our main goal is to save lives, and this test period shows that Macedonia has in it to be a normal country. I’m proud to see that the Macedonian citizens have responded and showed they can be true Europeans, said Toskovski, pointing to the reduction especially of accidents with injuries and fatal outcomes.

Toskovski said that there will be some level of tolerance but not in the more serious cases, which will carry criminal accountability. He defended the 50 kilometers per hour speed limit, saying that studies have shown that survival rates in accidents drop significantly if the vehicle is going at 60 kilometers per hour.

