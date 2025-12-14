Charges against official who sabotaged a case against a businessman close to Zaev

Former public attorney Fehmi Stafa was detained yesterday, on suspicion that he botched an investigation into a major tax fraud case.

Stafa held this position under the DUI – SDSM regime and recently even tried to be made a member of the Judicial Council. He is suspected over a major investigation aimed at Ljupco Pecov, nicknamed “the Devil”, a person charged with massive tax fraud in October 2023. Pecov and two dozen other suspects were issuing false VAT invoices, damaging the public budget by eight million EUR. Pecov and another top suspect Stojan Ciffligaroski, have fled the country. The group was seen as close to the Zaev business empire.

Stafa is charged with accepting 50,000 EUR in bribes from Pecov’s sister to use his influence with an Appeals Court judge to help him out in the case.