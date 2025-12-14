Mickoski condemns SDSM for spreading a “migrant panic”

The “migrant issue” is non-existant, we have said many times that we have not engaged in such talks and that we have no intention to do so, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as the opposition SDSM party continues to allege that the Government is planning to admit refused asylum seekers from the United Kingdom.

I think it’s high time that state prosecutors get involved with this spread of panic. The truth is that the previous Government prepared a strategy of acceptance of migrants for the period of 2017 to 2027 and asked municipal authorities to prepare the necessary conditions for opening of migrant camps. And now SDSM, or their PR experts, have decided that they want to push this issue in the public, said Prime Minister Mickoski, a day after SDSM held a press conference in which the party rebuked media outlets for not reporting on their migrant scare more aggressively.

Soon February will come, then March after that, and there will be no migrants, and let’s see what SDSM and their PR experts say then. We have denied this claim three times, and SDSM continues to push this topic, trying to generate uncertainty, panic and fear in the public. There must be criminal accountability for that, Mickoski said.

As SDSM is pushing an online petition urging citizens to sign it and declare against opening of migrant camps, VMRO-DPMNE announced that it will submit a declaration in Parliament that will condemn the spread of misinformation about the alleged plans to open migrant camps.