Sentence for Frosina Kulakova’s killer increased to 13 years

The Skopje Appeals Court increased the prison sentence of Vasil Jovanov from 12 to 13 years. Jovanov is the reckless driver who killed 22 year old Frosina Kulakov at a busy pedestrian crossing in downtown Skopje almost a year ago.

Following the tragedy, it was revealed that Jovanov had a conviction for drug trafficking, but was treated as a minor and was allowed to remain free, as well as having multiple traffic violations. He was driving with 91 kilometers per hour when the hit Frosina. His father Zoran Jovanov is also on trial for allowing his son to use the vehicle.