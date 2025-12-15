Reconstruction of Jurij Gagarin street in Karpos

Work began today on reconstruction of the Jurij Gagarin street in Skopje’s Karpos district. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and Karpos Mayor Sotir Lukrovski were at the ground-breaking, and Nikoloski said that this will change the urban vision of the municipality.

We had funds set aside for this project, but we could not work on it. Now that Lukrovski was elected as Mayor, he was able to overcome the issues and now construction will move ahead. If the weather is good, we can finish this street by New Year, Nikoloski said.