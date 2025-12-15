Mickoski: SDSM is pushing migrant fears to distract from their internal party problems

SDSM is using the alleged migrant issue to cover up the internal problems that the party is facing, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, after the continued attempts from SDSM and its leader Venko Filipce to accuse the Government of planning to host migrants refused asylum in the UK.

Not only that is not true, it’s incomprehensible – the political gymnastics that the opposition does in sowing fear and panic among our citizens. That is reckless behavior, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister noted that in 2017, soon after SDSM was installed in power, they adopted a national strategy on migrants and used it to push municipalities to propose locations for migrant camps. “Their governments were the ones who were pursuing pro-migrant policies and that is clearly seen in their national strategy. To some extent I understand them – they are driven by the internal problems they have in their party structures. But I can’t understand their PR strategy which will hit them on the head, when months go by, 2026, 2027 come, and the people see that there are no migrants. They will have to face the voters in 2028 telling them what they did and what they were saying”, Mickoski added.