SDSM representatives left Parliament instead of discussing the “migrant crisis”

Members of Parliament from SDSM left the Parliament hall today, as a resolution on the migrant scare that they have been pushing was about to be discussed. To reduce public anxiety over the issue that was stirred up by SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE proposed a resolution that declares that Macedonia will not admit refused asylum seekers from other countries, but SDSM did not show up to discuss it.

SDSM wanted to be allowed to ask questions to the Prime Minister, who is away on travel, and then insisted to be allowed to question the Environment and Economy ministers, who were also absent. This was used as an excuse by the SDSM representatives to leave the hall.

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi said that the opposition party should have used the question time opportunity to raise all issues it has, including on the allegations of the migrant issue.

We want to put an end to the madness that was stoked among the citizens in the past ten days. SDSM did not propose a resolution of their own – they waved with one during a press conference, but there is only one actually submitted to the Parliament, said Nikola Micevski from VMRO-DPMNE.