Over 4,500 tons of waste collected in Skopje

Over four and a half thousand tons of waste were collected in the capital Skopje in the 72 hours period after newly elected Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski assumed office. The move came after weeks of complete neglect of the city by the outgoing Mayor Danela Arsovska and her DUI party dominated administration.

The action included 2,500 workers and was a success. Besides cleaning up all the micro-dump sites, we began to clean up the Vardar riverbed, and the river is now flowing normally after many years. We cleaned up the city square, the main park, and other parks that were an eyesore for years. I will not allow a repeat of the ugly scenes we saw in Skopje, said Mayor Gjorgjievski.

Over 40 individuals and companies were fined in this period and 70 were issued warnings.