 Skip to main content
10.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 10 November 2025

Over 4,500 tons of waste collected in Skopje

Macedonia

09.11.2025

Over four and a half thousand tons of waste were collected in the capital Skopje in the 72 hours period after newly elected Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski assumed office. The move came after weeks of complete neglect of the city by the outgoing Mayor Danela Arsovska and her DUI party dominated administration.

The action included 2,500 workers and was a success. Besides cleaning up all the micro-dump sites, we began to clean up the Vardar riverbed, and the river is now flowing normally after many years. We cleaned up the city square, the main park, and other parks that were an eyesore for years. I will not allow a repeat of the ugly scenes we saw in Skopje, said Mayor Gjorgjievski.

Over 40 individuals and companies were fined in this period and 70 were issued warnings.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 08.11.2025
City workers are cleaning up the Vardar riverbed
Macedonia  | 08.11.2025
VMRO: SDSM needs to get rid of Filipce and Zaev because Macedonia needs a strong opposition party
Macedonia  | 07.11.2025
“Investing in the Skopje city train will reduce air pollution”