Personnel changes in VMRO and reconstruction of the Government planned in April and May

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced changes among the top party officials and in the Government that will take place in April and in May.

This will complete the team that will lead the party in the next general elections. We expect that the elections will take place in their regular term, in the spring of 2028, but we are ready for early elections as well, and we will defeat our political opponents, said Mickoski, who was just re-elected as party leader.

A new Executive Committee of the party will be elected after New Year, and this will be followed by general elections of lower level officials in the party that will last two to three months. Afterwards, a Government reconstruction will be done in the second half of April and up to May, Mickoski said.