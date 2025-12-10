 Skip to main content
President Siljanovska supports dismissing prosecutor Kocevski, wants a prosecutor who will resist political pressure

Macedonia

10.12.2025

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova came out in support of the Government’s proposal that Parliament dismiss chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski.

We need a sworn, uncompromising fighter for the respect of the rule of law, who will be resistant to partisan pressures and political influences. Because, if there are no changes in the prosecutorial system, there will be no successful judicial reforms, said President Siljanovska.

She expressed satisfaction that the package of reform laws was sent to the Venice Commission for review.

