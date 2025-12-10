Mickoski: we are fully prepared for the DUI protest

Macedonia is fully prepared for the coming protest by the DUI party that is meant to support the UCK soldiers who are charged with war crimes by an international tribunal, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today. DUI has been increasing its nationalist rhetoric after the party was left out in opposition, and now its leader Ali Ahmeti wants to wrap himself in the nationalist garb again.

The goal of this protest is that DUI makes another attempt to extract itself from the difficult situation it is in. There is an obvious intent for DUI to mobilize its voters. I regret that there are such who support this process publicly, even though I think there is no need for this to happen, said Prime Minister Mickoski after officials from the VLEN coalition partner also said that they will support the protest.

As a Government, we will do all that is in our power that this protest march goes through in good order. Our strategic partners have also bene notified about this, and there will be a crisis team that will follow all events, Mickoski said.

The protest is planned for Saturday in Skopje, after similar gatherings took place in Tirana and Pristina. Albanians insist that the war crimes allegations against former UCK commanders led by Hashim Thaci are unjust and that they should be released.