Toskovski: there is no chance that Macedonia becomes a migrant hub

Macedonia is not considering becoming a hub for migrants and there is no chance to agree that we agree to something like that, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski today, after the speculations published by British media that the two countries are in talks about bringing asylum seekers refused in the UK to Macedonia.

In the past period, particularly on part of the opposition, claims were mae that have no grounding in reality that Macedonia should become some kind of a migrant hub or is favorable to admitting migrants who are not acceptable to the EU and our traditionally friendly countries like the UK. I would like to underline what the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister said, that Macedonia has not considered and is not considering accepting to become a hub in the future, and there is no chance that we agree to something like that, Toskovski said.