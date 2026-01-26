Petrusevski: Filipce was boycotted by his own members of Parliament

Even the members of Parliament from SDSM did not show up for the speech made by their leader Venko Filipce at the Parliament today, said VMRO-DPMNE representative Brane Petrusevski.

Not a single member of Parliament from SDSM was present today, at the meeting of the National Council for Euro-integrations, where the priorities of the Cypriot presidency with the EU were presented. When even his own representatives do not come to a sessions hosted by Venko Filipce, the question is no longer whether there is an internal conflict in SDSM, but how deep is it, said Petrusevski.

Filipce leads the council that is set up to discuss Macedonia’s EU integration, and he made a blistering speech accusing the country of not conducting any reforms. But, with the growing divisions in SDSM, Filipce has faced open criticism from some of his top members of Parliament, including Oliver Spasovski and Slavjanka Petrovska. The group in Parliament was largely put together by the previous party leader Dimitar Kovacevski.