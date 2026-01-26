Plan to solve the parking problem in Skopje’s Clinical Center

Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski and Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu met today to coordinate the plans to resolve the long standing parking problem in the main Clinical Center.

The plan provides for two prefab garage platforms to be placed in the campus, which will add 500 new parking spots.

This will provide better organized traffic in the Clinical Center, free and unobstructed movement of the ER vehicles and better safety of all who use the campus, said Gjorgjievski, who added that he is coordinating on this issue with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.