Toskovski: the only goal of Safe City is to reduce the number of traffic accidents

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski inspected today the final preparations of the Safe City traffic monitoring system, that begins to operate on February 1st.

The system is developed with the only purpose to improve traffic safety and reduce the number of accidents, injuries and lost lives. The system does not see who you are but what you did. It doesn’t recognize names, positions and functions, but notes only your violations. The law is equal to all and that is the only way to improve driving discipline, Toskovski said.

VMRO-DPMNE, in a statement, condemned the decision of SDSM and DUI to vote against the proposed legal changes that were necessary for the system to become fully operational. “On the first day of its trial, Safe City registered 110,000 traffic violations. This number was halved in 24 hours. This only proves the efficiency of its use. SDS and DUI again showed that they don’t care about the citizens”, VMRO said in a statement.