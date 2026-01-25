 Skip to main content
26.01.2026
Monday, 26 January 2026

VMRO: how many court cases were stopped by Zaev and Filipce?

25.01.2026

VMRO-DPMNE called out SDSM to answer questions about the conduct of its current and former leader Venko Filipce and Zoran Zaev, who are accused of trying to take over a major private hospital in Skopje.

The hospital owner, doctor Zan Mitrev, was told that he will be freed from the allegations against him, if Filipce takes over the hospital. At the time, Filipce was conducting a massive increase in the public funding appropriated to the hospital, probably building it up as a profitable business for himself in the future, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

The party reminds that as Prime Minister, Zaev had full control over the judiciary. “It stands to reason to ask how many other cases ended without a sentence, with Zaev’s approval. Is this the reason why no SDSM officials are scared of investigations and accountability?”

