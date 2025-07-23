 Skip to main content
Police warns citizens about online fraud campaign

Macedonia

23.07.2025

The Interior Ministry warned citizens about a fraud attempt shared over social media in which bogus companies are offering discounted phones. Citizens are warned that the offer will inform them that the phones are slightly damaged and therefore sold at a discount, and will be asked to click on suspicious links or leave personal information to be able to buy the phone.

The Ministry calls on the public to ignore such messages and not click on the links, as well as report any such approach to a police station.

