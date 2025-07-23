Tetovo police stops woman who threatened to kill herself, man arrested for enabling prostitution

Police in Tetovo prevented a young woman who threatened to kill herself in a motel.

The woman got on the ledge of the motel window and was threatening to jump, or stab herself with a weapon she was holding. The situation was reported by a local man who said that he had a “misunderstanding” with the woman.

The police broke into the room and stopped the suicide attempt – the woman was sent for hospital treatment. An officer was lightly injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the man, identified as L.K., is charged with enabling prostitution. The area of Tetovo has a long standing issue with prostitution, where women, often from neighboring countries, are brought to Macedonia and pressured to work as prostitutes.