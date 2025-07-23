 Skip to main content
24.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 24 July 2025

Tetovo police stops woman who threatened to kill herself, man arrested for enabling prostitution

Macedonia

23.07.2025

Police in Tetovo prevented a young woman who threatened to kill herself in a motel.

The woman got on the ledge of the motel window and was threatening to jump, or stab herself with a weapon she was holding. The situation was reported by a local man who said that he had a “misunderstanding” with the woman.

The police broke into the room and stopped the suicide attempt – the woman was sent for hospital treatment. An officer was lightly injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the man, identified as L.K., is charged with enabling prostitution. The area of Tetovo has a long standing issue with prostitution, where women, often from neighboring countries, are brought to Macedonia and pressured to work as prostitutes.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 22.07.2025
Government extends heatwave protection measures until July 26th
Macedonia  | 21.07.2025
Aircraft fight forest fires near Prespa, Tetovo and Prilep
Macedonia  | 20.07.2025
Zoran Zaev’s son made his first million in energy trading