Serious arson attempt prevented at Mt. Osogovo

An attempt to start a major fire on Osogovo Mountain was prevented yesterday afternoon, said Stojance Angelov, head of the DZR search and rescue bureau.

A pile of car tires, wood and cardboard were found at a site close to Carev Vrv peak, the highest peak on the mountain, at nearly 2,000 meters elevation. The obvious idea of whoever put the materials there was to start a fire at an inaccessible place that could spread to the near-by forests.

A number of instances that indicate arson were reported in the past weeks, as Macedonia battled serious forest fires. Several dozen persons were arrested and the authorities are investigating possible coordination between them.