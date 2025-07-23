VMRO: Filipce continues Zaev’s policy of servility toward foreign interests

SDSM and its leader Venko Filipce have turned into the biggest supporters of the Bulgarian positions in Macedonia, says the VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release. Even after the Bulgarian decision to elevate the dispute in the European Parliament, by rejecting any mention of the Macedonian language and national identity, SDSM continues to insist that Macedonia must accept the Bulgarian demands.

Filipce continues to play the role of Zaev, thinking that he will be elevated to power if he agrees to all the demands and puts himself at the disposal of foreign agendas and countries. The consequences of the spineless policies of SDSM are now clearly visible. The damages that SDS inflicted to our national interests are disastrous, VMRO said in its statement.

VMRO-DPMNE proposed to Bulgaria that the two countries submit a joint resolution to the European Parliament that will present a position on the Macedonian national identity and language. While there is still no reply from Bulgaria, SDSM said that they don’t reject the proposal, but want a broader discussion in Parliament.

Positions that were unthinkable until a little time ago even for the most radical circles in Bulgarian politics are now part of their policies, all thanks to the absurdity and servility of Zaev and Filipce. They sold out the Macedonian national interests and placed themselves at the service of Bulgarian agents and interests for power and millions in contracts, the ruling party added in its press release.