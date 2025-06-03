President Siljanovska condemns Bulgarian resolution and amendments

The resolution of the Bulgarian Parliament is insulting and it prevents us from walking together toward dialogue, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.

The Bulgarian Parliament unanimously adopted a new resolution on Macedonia last week that calls on the European Union to guarantee respect for the rights of Bulgarians in Macedonia, ending of discrimination and hate speech toward them, and that Macedonia must prepare an action plan on this issue. The Bulgarian Parliament also called on Macedonia to adopt the changes to the Constitution, that the previous Government accepted as its obligation, and that the dispute is treated as an EU and not a bilateral issue.

This is the latest in the row of resolutions and memorandums. It is of course insulting to do something like this, which at the very start prevents us walking together toward dialogue, President Siljanovska said, adding that she has presented Macedonia’s positions to all the state leaders that she has met in the past year.

The President called on the European Parliament to adopt its progress report on Macedonia along with the qualifications that support Macedonia’s national identity and language – which are currently under strong attack from members of the European Parliament from Bulgaria and Greece. “I did not expect to hear some of the amendments that are proposed in the 21st century. It is shocking to hear them in an institution that guarantees respect of national and cultural identities”.

Later this month President Siljanovska is expected to meet Bulgarian President Radev at the NATO summit in the Hague, although today she could not confirm that this meeting will take place.