Vice Zaev was given a major contract to supply coal to the Bitola plant

The IRL investigative network reports that Zoran Zaev’s brother, Vice Zaev, confirmed to them that his companies were involved in the large scale import of coal during the energy crisis over the past several years.

In a report, the agency gives details about companies that were given contracts to import or supply domestic coal to the state owned ELEM/ESM company, and this includes Vice Zaev as a subcontractor. In this contract, the Zobek Mining company owned by Enis Kolasinac was given a 2023 contract to supply 200,000 tons of coal, which was then expanded to a total of 288,000 tons meant for the Bitola coal plant. The price the company got was by far the highest compared to the other companies – 70 EUR per ton – and it was procured from across the Greek border, near Lerin.

In interviews with IRL, Kolasinac confirmed that he hired a company owned by Vice Zaev registered in Bulgaria to conduct the digging of coal in Greece.The Gomasidra company is registered in Petric, and Kolasinac claimed that he initialy did not know who it was owned by, and that he broke the contract when he found out. Never the less, Kolasinac confirmed to IRL that he is a close friend with Vice Zaev.

Gomasidra is registered at the same address where several other companies owned by the Zaev clan are registered, and current SDSM leader Venko Filipce has also registered a company at that address.