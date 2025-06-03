Economic growth remains over 3 percent for a third quarter in a row

Economic growth in the first quarter of 2025 reached 3.2 percent, informed Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

This is a third quarter in a row that the economic growth is over 3 percent. Adjusted to seasonal data, in Q1 it was 3.2 percent. This is very significant and it is not a coincidence, but the result of much courage, vision and hard work. It shows that we are on the right track. We knew we must not waste time. We closed the chapter of stagnation and insecurity and we opened the chapter of economic growth, where hard work will be valued, Mickoski said.