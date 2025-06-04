Sela is opposed to having a single electoral district

Ziadin Sela, who leads one of the two Alliance of Albanians parties, came out opposed to the VMRO-DPMNE proposal that Macedonia holds general elections in a single electoral district, instead of the current six districts.

As his reason, Sela said that the eastern parts of the country do not have ethnic Albanians living there, and therefore the Albanian parties are “unable to verify the electoral process there”.

The only majority Albanian district, the 6th district, has by far the lowest turnout in Macedonia, owing to the high emigration rate and the practice of issuing dual and triple citizenships to citizens who actually live aboard. But it still gets 20 seats in Parliament, even though in reality they are “worth” far less votes than the seats in the other districts, especially the eastern districts. Abolishing the 6 districts in favor of a single district would end this unfair practice and would mean that each vote is worth the same, but it would cost the Albanian parties a number of seats in Parliament.