Prime Minister Mickoski expects talks on the new Government to conclude this weekend

Talks with the coalition partners are being conducted in constructive fashion and will likely conclude this weekend, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski who, as VMRO leader, is in talks with VLEN and ZNAM to reorganize the Government.

Initial talks are conducted in constructive atmoshpere. During this week we will have additional meetings, I expect them to be the definitive meetings, and that during the weekend we will finalize them, with names and other specifics, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the talks include the possibility of the parties exchanging departments they hold – on top of replacing their nominees in the departments they currently hold.