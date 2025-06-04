 Skip to main content
05.06.2025
Thursday, 5 June 2025

Prosecutors are investigation allegations of improper legalization of homes in Cair

Macedonia

04.06.2025

State prosecutors begun an investigation in the practices of the Cair municipality, after allegations from Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska that municipal authorities were allowing legalization of recently built homes.

Homeowners were abusing the 2011 law that provided for legalization, but only if the home was built before the law had passed. Arsovska is accusing Cair Mayor Visar Ganiu from the VLEN coalition for this practice, as she has grown closer to VLEN’s chief rival DUI.

State prosecutors said that they have obtained documents from the municipality and from the Transportation Ministry and inspection services who were tasked with determining when were the homes built.

After an analysis of the obtained written and verbal documents, which are nearly fully obtained, we will make the appropriate decision with regard to the allegations, state prosecutors said.

