Prosecutors still haven’t interviewed Prime Minister Mickoski on the ANB surveillance scandal

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he has not been interviewed by state prosecutors on the surveillance scandal involving the ANB security service.

I have not been invited and I don’t expect to be, Mickoski briefly said during a press briefing.

The Government has accused the office of state prosecutors of failing to investigate the major scandal, in which an ANB report revealed that the former management of the agency conducted surveillance of Mickoski and a number of critical journalists.