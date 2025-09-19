Mickoski: robust action from abroad needed for movement on the dispute with Bulgaria

It will take robust action from a different center to make a break-through in the dispute with Bulgaria, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, as Bulgaria continues to block Macedonia’s EU accession path.

I have spoken with the European Council President costa on this issue, and on our position of the guarantees we need. And there is understanding there. I expect more intense discussions on this issue at the beginning of next year, Mickoski said, adding that he is not an optimist that the issue will be resolved soon.